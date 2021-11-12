Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Blackbaud by 9.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Blackbaud by 22.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 235.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,876 shares of company stock worth $2,330,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,430.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

