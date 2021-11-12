Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 59,200 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 89.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 99,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Investar’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

