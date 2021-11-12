Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 212,437 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN opened at $37.13 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.