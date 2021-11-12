Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.85 Million in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 143,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.66 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.