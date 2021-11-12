Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.