Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 19,100 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of The St. Joe worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $52.44 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.