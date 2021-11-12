Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 224,900 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

