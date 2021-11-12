Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,901 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Forward Air worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $108.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

