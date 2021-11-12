Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

