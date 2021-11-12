Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hitachi, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hitachi in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s FY2025 earnings at $12.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

