Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inogen, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Inogen stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.02 million, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

