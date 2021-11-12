Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LFST. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

