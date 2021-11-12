Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rover Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rover Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $6,796,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $388,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $13,404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

