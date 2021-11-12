Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marathon Oil (MRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

11/11/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

