Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marathon Oil (MRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):
- 11/11/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
NYSE:MRO opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $17.59.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
