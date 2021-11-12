Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:CDR opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

