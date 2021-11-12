Research Analysts Set Expectations for Renasant Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNST. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 299,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Renasant by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Renasant by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

