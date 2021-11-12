Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: PPRQF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$15.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

PPRQF stock remained flat at $$12.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

