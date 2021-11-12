Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Restaurant Brands International (TSE: QSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$87.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$76.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$81.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$71.75. The company had a trading volume of 477,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$22.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$69.42 and a twelve month high of C$87.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

