Reviewing Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) & Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashtead Group and Standard Life Aberdeen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Standard Life Aberdeen 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashtead Group and Standard Life Aberdeen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 5.77 $920.08 million $8.19 41.94 Standard Life Aberdeen $4.63 billion 1.65 $1.07 billion N/A N/A

Standard Life Aberdeen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashtead Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ashtead Group pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Standard Life Aberdeen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.86% 24.00% 7.91% Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Standard Life Aberdeen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans. The Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segment comprises of life insurance associates and joint ventures in India, UK, and China. The company was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.