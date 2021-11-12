Reviewing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ocugen and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 356.17%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Ocugen.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Cardiff Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 39.55 -$21.82 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 597.56 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -8.34

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -95.12% -83.70% Cardiff Oncology -7,375.65% -19.37% -18.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Ocugen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

