Reviewing ENI (NYSE:E) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

ENI (NYSE:E) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ENI has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. ENI pays out 139.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENI has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ENI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 2.53% 6.85% 2.26% Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 1.01 -$9.86 billion $1.02 28.11 Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.84 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -26.29

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ENI and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 5 10 0 2.47 Occidental Petroleum 3 4 13 1 2.57

ENI presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.98%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

