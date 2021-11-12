Reviewing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.53% 6.79% 1.56% AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58%

60.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 3.04 $5.78 million $0.69 128.34 AcuityAds $78.30 million 3.22 $2.76 million $0.18 23.11

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tucows and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds 0 3 3 0 2.50

Tucows presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.95%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.42%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

Tucows beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

