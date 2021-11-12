Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

REV stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.76. Revlon has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revlon will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Revlon by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Revlon by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

