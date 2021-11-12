Revomon Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Revomon has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $877,583.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.