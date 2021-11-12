ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 38,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.01. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

