Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 44,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,585. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

