RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.580-1.581 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

Shares of RNG traded down $12.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.40. 1,970,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.29 and a 200-day moving average of $257.37. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,958 shares of company stock worth $23,899,023. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.