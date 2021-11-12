RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32 EPS.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $272.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,888. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.49 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.90.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,873,646. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

