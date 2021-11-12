RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

