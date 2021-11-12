RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.69.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of REI.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.71. The company had a trading volume of 160,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.06. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.90 and a one year high of C$23.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.