Rise (RISE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $345.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $345.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00038177 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,233,103 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.