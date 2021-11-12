Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.36% of Rite Aid worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.