RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.49 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.