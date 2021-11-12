Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) by 150.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

