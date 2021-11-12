Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $103.62. 485,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,858,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

