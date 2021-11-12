Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.