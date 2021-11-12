ROCKI (ROCKI) Trading Down 2% This Week

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $263,921.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,556,495.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,129.78 or 0.80866083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00071350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.13 or 0.07199585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,132.53 or 0.99849447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

