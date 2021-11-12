Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading 7.8% Higher

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43. 4,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 471,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

