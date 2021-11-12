Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,783. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Root stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Root worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

