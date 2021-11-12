Roth Capital Raises Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $53.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FC. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,386. The firm has a market cap of $709.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

