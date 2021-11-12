Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boqii from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:BQ opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Boqii has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Boqii by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

