Royal Bank of Canada Buys 27,101 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

