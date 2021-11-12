Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $10.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

