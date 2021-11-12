Royal Bank of Canada Cuts The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $37.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNTG. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $751.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 2.38. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after acquiring an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.