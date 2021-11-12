Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.05% of UMH Properties worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

