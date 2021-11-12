Royal Bank of Canada Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$127.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,785. CGI has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $435,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 37.7% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 241,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CGI by 43.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 87,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

