Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 785.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 181,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

BATS PTMC opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.