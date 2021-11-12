Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.77% of Dynex Capital worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.