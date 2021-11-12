Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.72.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$52.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.33 and a 52-week high of C$54.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.