Royal Bank of Canada Raises Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE SGR.UN opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$785.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.24.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

